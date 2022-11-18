Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 18, 2022 – Kenya police have arrested a 28-year-old woman identified as Winnie Anyango over the murder of her 55-year-old husband, Becca Mwamburi, in Likoni, Mombasa.

Becca’s corpse was found at his house on Monday, November 14, 2022.

A police report revealed that he died under mysterious circumstances after a quarrel with his wife, Winnie Anyango, on Saturday, November 12.

The woman claimed that the man fell and hit a stone on the floor after a disagreement at around 8:00 pm.

She claimed that after seeking refuge at a friend’s house, she returned to see her husband dead.

However, a preliminary report by the police indicates that the deceased had a deep cut on the neck.

It read;

“The officers documented the scene and a machete with blood stain was recovered. The deceased wife was found wearing a blood-stained T-shirt.”

Winnie was placed in custody as investigations into the incident continue. The corpse was moved to Coast General Hospital mortuary, and is awaiting an autopsy.