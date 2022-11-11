Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, November 11, 2022 – Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, has come to the defence of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga‘s daughter, Winnie Odinga, who has been nominated to the East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) as Member of Parliament.

Winnie is among six Orange Democratic Movement politicians who have been nominated to the EALA.

Others are Suleiman Shahbal, a businessman, Mohamed Diriye, Timothy Bosire, Beatrice Askul, and Justus Kizito.

The names were chosen by the selection committee, which convened on Tuesday and was chaired by deputy party leader Wycliffe Oparanya, according to a statement released by the party on Wednesday.

Alai, in a Twitter post, stated that Winnie was born a politician and people should not judge and punish her political ambition and career just because she is from the Odinga lineage.

The former blogger further stated that EALA is a good start for Winnie as a politician and Kenyans should also know that the Odingas have done more good to the country.

“Just let Winnie Odinga be the EALA MP. She was born a politician and it’s her calling. EALA is a great start for her. Don’t punish her because she is from the Odinga lineage. The Odinga family is uniquely political. They have done more good to Kenya Let Winnie be,” Alai stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST