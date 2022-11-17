Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, November 17, 2022 – Winnie Odinga blamed the backlash over her nomination to the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) on being the daughter of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Speaking during an interview, Winnie indicated that she was being targeted despite being qualified for the position.

She stated that her siblings, who had political ambitions, were previously silenced by critics comprising members of the public and a section of politicians.

While responding to criticism, the communication expert indicated that the witch-hunt was orchestrated by a section of Azimio leaders who accused her of sabotaging her father’s presidential ambitions.

“I hear politicians say that I kept him away, but they were out on the field with him. So, it is a lot of mud-slinging where people are threatened because our skills came out.”

“People do not want to be seen as irrelevant. Now that the government is in transition, they want to silence me. This happens in many forms as they silenced my brother and sister,” she stated.

Winnie expressed that she would have been treated differently if she was not Raila’s daughter.

However, she called on the MPs scheduled to vote on the EALA seats to look at her qualifications.

“Especially for this family, they only argue that you are related to Raila. There is no judgment of character, knowledge, or experience.”

“Nobody sat with God and decided who they wanted their father to be,” she stated.

