Tuesday, November 22, 2022 – Former Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General Wilson Sossion is feeling the full weight of being in the political cold.

Speaking during an interview, Sossion begged President William Ruto to offer him a job after missing several appointments, saying he is tired of doing nothing.

The former ODM nominated MP exuded confidence in his ability to deliver and secure Ruto’s agenda if allowed to serve Kenyans.

“I promise, given any position I will deliver like nobody’s business,” Sossion stated.

“If the appointment will come, let it come as quickly as possible and I will take it up and execute,” he remarked.

Sossion had been touted as a potential Cabinet Secretary for Education, having been in the Education corridors for far too long, but Ruto ignored him and picked Ezekiel Machogu to that docket. He did not even consider him for the Principal Secretary position.

Last week, rumors were rife that Ruto had finally picked Sossion to succeed Nancy Macharia as Teachers Service Commission (TSC) CEO, but as it turned out, it was just a rumour.

According to Sossion, the alleged vacancy at TSC that he was linked to was fake and created by social media users.

