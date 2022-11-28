Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 28 November 2022 – Popular Kalenjin musician Cyrus Koech has threatened to commit suicide after his wife Milka dumped him for another man.

The singer posted a suicide message on his Facebook and bid his friends goodbye.

He revealed that depression had taken a toll on him.

But as he battles depression, his wife is busy having fun with other men.

A social media user posted a photo of the singer’s wife indulging with alcohol with two men in an undisclosed location.

She was all smiles as she enjoyed the booze.

“While our brother Cyrus Koech Boroindo is threatening to commit suicide,his wife Milka wa cyroo is busy taking booze.She is seen taking white cap with some unidentified men in an unconfirmed place of comfort,” the social media user wrote and shared a photo.

Koech loved his wife and would flood his Facebook account with romantic photos of them spending time together.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.