Thursday, 24 November 2022 – A 21-year-old Kenyan lady, Vanessa, popularly known as Vannybrad on TikTok, has advised women to go for love and not care about age.

Vanessa, who has been married to a 61-year-old American man, Brad, for a year, gave the advice in a video shared on her Instagram story during a question and answer session on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

“Ladies, always remember when you love someone, age doesn’t matter. Love is love,” she captioned the video.