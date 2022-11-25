Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>
Thursday, 24 November 2022 – A 21-year-old Kenyan lady, Vanessa, popularly known as Vannybrad on TikTok, has advised women to go for love and not care about age.
Vanessa, who has been married to a 61-year-old American man, Brad, for a year, gave the advice in a video shared on her Instagram story during a question and answer session on Thursday, November 24, 2022.
“Ladies, always remember when you love someone, age doesn’t matter. Love is love,” she captioned the video.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>