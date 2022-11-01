Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, 01 November 2022 – Rapper Ycee has explained why he cheated on his partner in a new tweet he shared.

The rapper who was reacting to a tweet claiming that cheating has a spiritual undertone, stated that he only cheated because of greed.

This is coming after Ycee said that he wishes women could go back to the time they didn’t take it lightly with men cheating on them.