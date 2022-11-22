Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 22 November 2022 – The National Police Service Multi-Agency Team in Nairobi continues to make headways in addressing the emergence of predatory crimes especially “muggings” in Nairobi. Yesterday, officers on patrol arrested 6 suspected youths aged between 20-26 years.

The 6, who were flushed from their hideout in Mathare Area 1 were found in possession of 4 knives, one stone, and 8 rolls of bhang. The 6 have since been processed and will be arraigned in court.

This comes after the Inspector General, Mr. Japhet Koome recently issued a stern warning to crime syndicates in Nairobi and across the country to either desist from crime or else face the full force of the law.

The NPS remains unrelenting in the protection of life and property as security operations in various parts of the country intensify.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.