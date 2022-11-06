Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, November 6, 2022 – Firebrand Lawyer Miguna Miguna has come to the defense of President William Ruto over accusations that he only appointed a few Luos to his government.

Raila and his Azimio had criticized Ruto over his appointments of CSs and PSs, saying the list fell short of regional balance.

This is after Kikuyus and Kalenjins dominated his list of appointments, leaving the rest of other communities, like Luos, in the political cold.

For instance, thirteen of the nominees are from President Ruto’s Rift Valley region while 11 others are from Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s vote-rich Mt Kenya region.

These account for 51 percent of the appointments, with all the other regions and communities left to share 49 percent of the slots picked from 477 applicants shortlisted by the Public Service Commission (PSC) from a total of 9,154 applicants.

However, speaking yesterday, Miguna Miguna defended Ruto for appointing fewer Luos to state departments.

According to Miguna, there was no way the President could reward leaders from former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s turf yet they did not vote for the current regime.

“ODM are asking me to attack President William Ruto for appointing more Kalenjins and Kikuyus than Luos. 90 percent of Luos voted for Raila Odinga, not William Ruto. You cannot reap where you didn’t sow. We are liberating the Luo Nation from Odinga Slavery!” Miguna said in a tweet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.