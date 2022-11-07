Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, November 7, 2022 – A section of leaders from the Ford Kenya party has accused President William Ruto of practicing politics of deceit when it comes to the looming by-election for Bungoma County senatorial seat.

The Bungoma Senate seat fell vacant following the appointment of Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula as the Speaker of the National Assembly.

Instead of Ruto allowing Ford Kenya to field a candidate there, he has fronted a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate.

Reacting to Ruto’s move, Wetangula‘s ally David Wakori, said that politics of deception and betrayal must come to an abrupt end.

He said Ruto must let Ford Kenya field the candidate in the seat since under the Kenya Kwanza Alliance agreement, UDA was not supposed to field a candidate in Bungoma County.

“We urge Ruto and UDA party to stop infiltrating Bungoma County since the area is a Ford Kenya stronghold,” Wakori said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.