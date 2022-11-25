Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 25 November 2022 – A South African woman, Palesa Ya Seponono, has reacted after a court granted bail to her baby daddy who she accused of assaulting her.

Seponono had to get stitches on her face after the suspect, Thabo Lietsoso Sempe, allegedly attacked her with a broken bottle.

It was gathered that Welkom Magistrate Court on Thursday, November 24, granted R500 bail to the suspect.

Taking to Facebook, the mother of one said the world has failed her.

“Welcome to South Africa where you can do this to a woman and get a R500 bail wow,” she wrote.

“The world can fail me but God will never fail me shame even in these situations he is still my Lord and savior. God work overtime to save my life, the opportunity is yours.” she added.