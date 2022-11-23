Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 23, 2022 – Balenciaga has apologised for its advert campaign that angered people.

The fashion brand was called out after sharing promotional photos of children carrying dolls with bondage-like clothing.

To make matters worse, among the promotional photos was a court document with words like “pornography” and “sexual intercourse”.

They were slammed for the campaign and people called on customers to boycott them.

Balenciaga has now apologised.

The company said it strongly condemns child abuse and will investigate and ensure that those responsible for the advert are held accountable.

