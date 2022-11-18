Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 18, 2022 – Kenyans are up in arms against President William Ruto’s government after Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria admitted that indeed GMO foods may cause death.

Addressing traders yesterday, Kuria confessed that Genetically Modified Organisms crops can lead to death and they are very much aware of the risk.

He said this even as he allowed GMO maize to be imported to Kenya for the next six months following the lifting of the 10-year ban on GMOs by Ruto.

The CS publicly stated that the 10 million duty-free GMO maize he allowed to be imported can be added to the list of causes of death in Kenya.

“We have so many things that can kill us in the country. Being in this country, you are a candidate for death.

“And because so many things compete for death, there is nothing wrong with adding GMOs to that list. That is why we have deliberately allowed GMO until we are satisfied that we have enough maize, the staple food,” Kuria stated as the audience burst into laughter.

Kuria further explained that the government allowed the importation of duty-free genetically modified maize in renewed efforts to curb ongoing hunger and famine.

“In view of the food situation in the country, I shall be signing instruments to allow duty-free imports of GMO and non-GMO maize for the next six months,” CS Kuria announced.

“It is our responsibility as the government. I know this will offend some people, but even if we lose some votes here and there, we shall see the kingdom of heaven,” Kuria added.

Kuria’s statement attracted a backlash from Kenyans, who expressed their dismay and disgust.

Senior Counsel Otiende Amollo responded to CS Kuria, stating, “This Is Truly Sad!”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.