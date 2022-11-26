Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, November 26, 2022 – Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) CEO Terry Ramadhan has blamed the courts for blocking reforms at the government-owned firm.

While appearing before the National Assembly committee on Friday, Ramadhan says the authority has been unable to move forward because of gag orders.

She cited an example of a redundancy notice that aimed at relieving the authority from the bloated workforce as one of the measures they initiated to save the embattled Kemsa.

The move stalled after a court order was issued stopping it from being affected.

The Employment and Labour Relations Court in November 2021 barred the authority from declaring redundancy or terminating the services of its staff.

Ramadhan lamented that the courts had held its administration captive.

“Our courts have continuously stopped us from the reform process, in my view, they should have let us do our work first and settle controversies later,” Ramadhan told the committee chaired by Endebess MP Robert Pukose

The Kenyan DAILY POST.