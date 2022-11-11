Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, November 11, 2022 – A section of Githurai town residents have protested over how the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government is treating them.

On Friday, thousands of Githurai residents took to the streets accusing President William Ruto‘s government of tormenting them despite supporting his presidency in August.

The residents said the Kiambu County Government under the leadership of Governor Kimani Wamatangi is demolishing their places of business in the guise of constructing a new market in the area.

The resident threatened to beat up Kiambu county officials who are always accompanied by Administration police when demolishing the structures.

“We formed this government in August and it is insane for the same government to demolish business structures meant to empower the hustlers, “Moses Mwangi who is a Githurai resident stated.

Other residents chanted “Haki Yetu” slogans accusing Ruto’s government of frustrating the hustlers in Nairobi and Kiambu counties.

The Kenyan DAILY POST