Thursday, November 24, 2022 – The National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) has stated it has no reserve maize since farmers in Rift Valley are hoarding it.

Speaking on Thursday, NCPB Director, James Mureu said that farmers are hoarding their produce with hopes of a higher profit.

“As NCPB, we don’t have the maize because many farmers are hoarding it to sell at a higher price,” Mureu said.

“NCPB and millers will not buy maize from farmers who have been hoarding maize because they are waiting for the right price,” Mureu added

The NCPB boss’s sentiments come after the government allegedly imported duty-free maize.

Leaders from the North Rift and Western regions protested over the importation of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) maize demanding an immediate halt until local farmers complete their harvesting.

Currently, local maize millers are purchasing a 90kg bag at Sh5,350 while retailers are selling two kilograms of maize at Sh180.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.