Thursday, 24 November 2022 – A newlywed lady, Blessing Chubiyojo Ukwela, has revealed that she and her husband didn’t have sex before marriage.

Blessing, who shared her story on Facebook on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, said she and her husband dated briefly in 2016 and reunited in 2021.

“What God has destined to be will surely be no matter how long. I want to share a little story of what God has done,” she wrote.

2016, this young man and I dated not up to 6 months. We broke up cos it was a distance relationship. I was in Lagos while he was in Abuja.

After that I disconnected myself from him totally but he was still in contact with me. My mind was totally off his side.

2020 I got a message concerning him that we are destined for each other, I laughed and ignored bcos I done already design d kind of man I want.

Last year again another message came that he will come back and propose to me by December. Surprisingly Dec 8th while he was on Shiloh ground, I got an sms from him bcos I was avoiding his calls, I had to chat him up on WhatsApp that I got an sms from him.

That was how the journey started, first I was doubting but bcos it was d will of God, everything became a reality without any stress and today we are husband and wife to the glory of God.

This marriage is God’s project and is ordained by God. Within this period nothing like S*x but it still worked out. I never believed there will be a relationship without sex and it will work.

God is still God and his word always come to fulfillment.