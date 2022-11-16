Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 16, 2022 – Hustlers will have to contend with the high cost of living that is brought about by increased prices of basic commodities like fuel, unga, and gas.

This is after Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi admitted that President William Ruto’s government will not be able to reduce the cost of living, at least not in the near future as they had promised.

Speaking during an interview, Mudavadi stated that the high cost of living will be there for a while, but they are working to ensure Kenyans are comfortable

“The pain of the high cost of living will be there for a while, but in the end, there will be gain. If we sustain support for production, the prices of basic consumer goods will come down with increased supply. This is where (at the production stage) serious policy decisions will have to be made to bring the economy back to the right trajectory while easing the cost of living,” Mudavadi stated.

This comes even as Mudavadi, Ruto, and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua were beating their chests, vowing to reduce the cost of living immediately after they are sworn in, but as it turns out, it was just hot air.

