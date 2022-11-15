Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 15, 2022 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kithure Kindiki has sent a stern warning to bandits and other criminal gangs that continue to wreak havoc in the country.

Addressing the press yesterday, Kindiki said multi-agency teams had been deployed to the Northern region to deal with the banditry menace.

The CS warned that the government is not only targeting the bandits terrorizing residents but the entire chain that has been the cattle rustling industry including financiers, beneficiaries, and sympathizers.

Kindiki indicated that what is happening in the Northern part of the country borders on crimes against humanity.

“It’s increasingly appearing that what’s happening in the Northern part of this country would very easily constitute crimes against humanity. Therefore, the government is deploying multifaceted, multi-agency responses to the problem of banditry.

“We have information where they have been retreating to, we know the challenges that have been associated in the past in getting to them,” he said.

“We want to make it clear as the government that we are coming to dismantle not only the criminals themselves but also to bring down the entire chain that has been the livestock rustling industry: the financiers, spiritual supporters, the benefactors and those who purchase livestock stolen from Kenyans.”

The tough-talking CS said the government will keep the pressure until normalcy returns in the affected areas.

“The last few weeks the marauding gangs have dared the government of Kenya, and the message they have been sending has reached us… we are coming for you effective immediately and the response will be sustained until we set free our country from the fangs of bandits, criminals, murderers and profiteers of bloodshed,” he said.

At the same time, Kindiki directed the police to deal decisively with increasing criminal activities within the streets of Nairobi as well as several urban centres in the country.

To curb the spate of crime, Kindiki said changes have been effected in the police command in Nairobi and multi-agency teams deployed to deal with the gangs.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.