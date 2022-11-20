Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, November 20, 2022 – Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has downplayed criticism against his remarks on the importation of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) products.

Speaking over the weekend, Kuria termed the critics as callous, noting that most of the condemnation came from individuals accustomed to consuming pizza and fish fingers.

He added that they were inconsiderate of the pain endured by ‘hustlers’ grappling with the effects of drought in different parts of Kenya.

“It is completely callous for rich idlers and Twitterati with a bowl of pizza and fish fingers to continue attacking our GMO policy while Hustlers are dying of hunger and poisoned donkey meat,” Kuria responded.

His remarks came a day after he was castigated for claiming GMOs were one of the causes of death in Kenya in his attempt to allay fears about the foods.

“We have so many things that can kill us in the country. Being in this country, you are a candidate for death,” Kuria remarked.

“And because so many things compete for death, there is nothing wrong with adding GMOs to that list. That is why we have deliberately allowed GMO until we are satisfied that we have enough maize, the staple food,” he added.

His remarks drew sharp criticism from all sectors, from Kenya Kwanza and Azimio politicians to food experts and Kenyans in general.

Nandi senator, Samson Cherargei urged the CS to halt the importation as it collided with maize harvesting in Uasin Gishu and Trans Nzoia counties.

An influx of maize in the country would thus lower the product’s prices, causing farmers to incur losses.

