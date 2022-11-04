Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, November 4, 2022 – The nine Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) sleuths who are in custody for extra Judicial killings have said they are being pressured by their seniors to incriminate former DCI boss, George Kinoti.

The nine, who are members of the disbanded DCI Special Service Unit (SSU) are accused of killing two Indians and their taxi driver.

The nine, through their counsel Danstan Omari, told Chief Magistrate Diana Mochache that their arrest is politically instigated to settle scores.

“My clients are before this court just because the state wants to use them to settle political scores. It is their commander who is being targeted and they are under pressure to incriminate him and turn him into a state witness,” Omari told the court on Thursday.

Omari said the clothes and bones were said to belong to the Indian, but the family did not accept them.

“Even the bones and clothes that were allegedly retrieved have been disowned by their families,” Omari said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.