Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Friday, November 18, 2022 – Wayne Rooney is reportedly ‘bemused’ by Cristiano Ronaldo’s comments about him but the Manchester United legend will not publicly speak on the matter.

Ronaldo had a bombshell interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV, which has been generating several comments and criticisms.

In the controversial interview, Ronaldo slammed the current state of the club, as well as criticizing United manager Erik ten Hag and former teammates including Gary Neville and Rooney.

On Rooney’s criticism of his behaviour this season after he claimed Ronaldo’s actions have been ‘unacceptable’ at times, and has accused him of being an unwelcome ‘distraction’ for the club as well as urging the Red Devils to sell the Portuguese star in the summer, Ronaldo said: ‘I don’t know why he criticises me so badly.

‘Probably because he finished his career and I’m still playing at a high level’

‘I’m not going to say that I’m looking better than him. Which is true… but it’s hard to listen to that kind of criticism and negativity from people who play with you for example, Gary Neville, as well.

‘People can have their own opinion, but they don’t really know what’s going on. For example, inside the training ground and Carrington or even my life.

‘They have to listen to my point of view as well. Because it’s easy to criticise, but if you don’t know the whole story, it’s easy.

‘They are not my friends.’

In response to Ronaldo’s words, Sky Sports News reported that Rooney will make no public statement on the matter but added he is puzzled by his former teammate.

Sky Sports News said: ‘Wayne Rooney we understand here at Sky Sports is bemused at the criticism levelled at him by Cristiano Ronaldo following that interview with Piers Morgan.

‘Rooney has decided he is going to make no public statement on the matter but it is understood that England’s all-time leading goalscorer has always maintained that Ronaldo is one of the two best in the world alongside Lionel Messi of course.

‘But he feels that Ronaldo needs to accept he is in the latter stages of his career but being at a club the size of Manchester United means respecting the situation and not expecting to play every minute of every game.

‘We at Sky Sports are told that Rooney feels no animosity towards Ronaldo.’