Tuesday, 29 November 2022 – Celebrated Kikuyu gospel singer Sammy Irungu is trending after a nude video of him leaked.

A lady he was having sex with in a bedsitter he has rented in Githurai recorded the video and sent it to Facebook whistle-blower Martha Mwihaki Hinga.

Sammy was captured in the video shaving his private parts while stark naked as he enjoyed sex escapades with the unidentified lady in the bedsitter.

According to Martha Hinga, the married singer has three bedsitters in Githurai and Zimmerman that he has reserved for his sexual escapades.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.