Monday, 07 November 2022 – Drama unfolded in Kirinyaga County after two men suspected of stealing a cow surrendered it at Makutano police station.

The suspects reportedly walked into the station with the cow – while covered by a swarm of bees – and kept screaming as the bees stung them.

Shocked police officers called a woman identified as Lillian Waithera who had reported that her cow had been stolen at the station two days earlier.

She positively identified the cow as hers.

She told the officers that after reporting the incident, she decided to contact a witch doctor, who agreed to help her find the stolen cow for a fee of Sh 10,000 after the work was completed.

A video shared on social media shows the witch doctor freeing the suspected thugs from the spell at the police station.

Immediately after doing so, bees swarmed into a bag he was carrying and walked away.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.