Wednesday, November 23, 2022 – Elon Musk has taken a jab at critics who predicted Twitter will die under his leadership.

Last week, after multiple Twitter employees resigned rather than face the new harsh working conditions, people predicted Twitter would not survive the mass resignations.

They began trending “RIP Twitter” hashtags and users said their goodbyes.

However, the platform is standing one week later.

New owner Elon Musk has now taken to Twitter to mock his critics.

“Wasn’t Twitter supposed to die by now or something?” he tweeted.

Musk added: “Maybe we’ve gone to heaven/hell & don’t know it.”