Thursday, 17 November 2022 – Notorious city fraudster Madollar Mapesa is a heartbroken man after his pretty girlfriend Tasha dumped him for another man.

Madollar took to his Instagram account on Monday to curse Tasha for betraying him, despite spending a lot of money to treat her like a queen.

He narrated how he used to take her for expensive dates and cater to her basic needs including paying for her monthly house rent of Ksh 30,000.

He hurled insults at her new boyfriend and bragged that he cannot match his financial might.

Tasha seems not bothered by Madollar’s online rants.

She has been flaunting her new boyfriend and pampering him with sweet words.

In one of the posts she writes, “ My happiness. I am glad I found you,”.

Below are photos and videos of the couple.

