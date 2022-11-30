Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 30, 2022 – Three slay queens are wanted in connection with a theft incident that occurred at Spice Sports Bar – a popular entertainment joint along Kamiti Road.

According to a poster circulating online, the said slay queens were captured on CCTV stealing a phone from a patron on November 19, 2022.

The matter was reported at Kasarani police station.

Police are currently pursuing them so that they can face the full force of the law.

They are also believed to be part of a gang that has been drugging men in clubs along Thika Road.

See their photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.