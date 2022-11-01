Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, November 1, 2022 – The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced a motor vehicle auction exercise to be carried out in Kilindini on Wednesday, November 2.

In a notice, KRA announced that it was auctioning over 157 vehicles alongside other items considered surplus and unserviceable.

The vehicles include various models such as Volkswagen Tiguan, Mazda Demio, Toyota Hiace, Subaru Impreza, Toyota Prados, Land Cruisers, Mercedes Benz, Land Rover Range, BMW, and Audi.

Others include Suzuki Swift, Subaru Outbacks, Mazdas, Rover Sport S, Toyota Spade, Subaru Forester, and Toyota Hilux among others.

Aside from vehicles, other items include construction materials, food products, clothing materials, medical equipment, housing items, sound systems, and electrical equipment.

Interested bidders were advised to access the full list that was published in a Gazette notice Volume CXXIV-No.200.

The list includes details regarding the vehicles such as lot number, ship name and date, date of arrival, container/chassis marks and number, container size, consignee, manifest number as well as the bill of lading (BoL) number.

The prices of the vehicles is highly confidential even though a KRA official intimated that one can buy the vehicle for as low as Ksh100,000 depending on the model.

Interested bidders seeking to participate in the auction exercise will have to physically make an appearance at the Customs Warehouse on either Monday, October 31, or Tuesday, November 1.

They will then be handed a document with the prices of the vehicles and assorted items. To obtain a bidding number, one must pay a refundable deposit based on the vehicle model in the form of a banker’s cheque.

The highest bidder will walk away with the vehicle or products of their choice.

