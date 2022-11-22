Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 22, 2022 – Billionaire and shrewd businessman, Jimmy Wanjigi, has urged former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to hang his political boots due to his advanced age.

Raila, 77, is still the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party and Azimio One Kenya Alliance supremo.

Speaking on Tuesday, Wanjigi, who is a life member of ODM, said Raila has stayed so long on the opposing side and he is supposed to rebrand himself so that he can be able to make a difference in the opposition.

Wanjigi said Raila who has been branded an ‘enigma in Kenya politics’ should retire to his Bondo home and hand over the mantle to former Vice president Kalonzo Musyoka who seems to have the energy of rebranding the opposition.

“I want to advise Raila Odinga to retire and let Kalonzo Musyoka fly the opposition flag. The Wiper leader has more energy than Raila and he can make the difference in 2027,” Wanjigi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.