Friday, 25 November 2022 – Virginia Walmart shooter, Andre Bing, had a “kill list” with the names of his co-workers before he went on a rampage, killing 6.

Before the shooting, he threw away the “kill list” of co-workers with one of his victim’s names circled with a pen, it emerged Thursday, Nov. 24.

The list was found in a trash can outside Bing’s Virginia home.

The printed list showed the names of workers at the Chesapeake store, their shift hours, departments they worked in and duties.

The names of a number of Bing’s co-workers were circled, including Tyneka Johnson, 22, who was one of six shot dead in the Tuesday night massacre.

Victims Brian Pendleton, Randall Blevins, Lorenzo Gamble, and Kellie Pyle do not appear on the list.

It is not known if the sixth victim, an unnamed 16-year-old, was included.

Also among the trash were screenshots of surveillance footage from October, apparently from the Walmart store, showing a black-clad person walking outside it shortly before midnight.

The property had initially been searched on Tuesday night, Nov. 22, shortly after Bing’s shooting rampage.

After the list of names was discovered, FBI agents again swarmed Bing’s house.

First responders had reportedly found a similar list of targets near Bing’s body at the scene and other reports said Bing, 31, wrote a manifesto in which he whined about unspecified changes in his employment status and complained other employees were harassing him.

Out of four injured victims in the shooting, only two– Jason Jones and Jessica Wilczewski – had their names circled on the list. A third injured employee, Blake Williams, 23, is clinging to life on a ventilator.

The discovery of the circled list also confirms claims by Wilczewski, who told reporters she believed the gunman “had issues” with certain people, and spared her life by telling her “Jessie, go home.”

The attacker died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds, Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky said at a news conference on Wednesday.