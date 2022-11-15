Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 15, 2022 – Roots Party presidential candidate in the August 9th polls George Wajackoyah has warned President William Ruto to stop daydreaming of overstaying in power.

This after UDA MP Salah Yakub hinted at changing the Constitution to remove presidential term limits and Ruto rule ‘forever’.

In a press briefing yesterday, Wajackoyah said Ruto was holding office temporarily, urging him to adhere to the constitutional guidelines and get out of power when his term ends or else there would be trouble.

The Roots Party leader used the example of former President Uhuru Kenyatta who is now retired after serving for two terms.

“For Ruto, this is the message. You are the president and you are sitting on that chair temporarily. Don’t you dare bring in your shenanigans. Ati ufanye ati mtoe katiba ndio ukae hiyo kiti forever. Just sit there knowing that Uhuru has also been there and look at where Uhuru is,” Wajackoyah stated.

His remarks come after Fafi MP Salah Yakub alleged that there was a plan by some United Democratic Alliance (UDA) MPs to scrap the term limits for the president.

The MP alleged that a president can rule for up to 75 years instead of having only two terms maximum as stipulated by the Constitution.

However, the UDA Party dismissed the remarks by Yakub terming them “a product of a fertile imagination.’

The Kenyan DAILY POST.