Tuesday, November 11, 2022 – Former Kiambu County Governor, Ferdinand Waititu better known as Babayao, has supported a proposal by Fafi Member of Parliament, Yakub Salah of scrapping the presidential term limit and replacing it with the age limit of 75 years.

Speaking on Tuesday, Salah said some United Democratic Alliance (UDA) legislators are currently working on a Constitutional amendment bill to replace the two-term limit with an age limit of 75 years.

President Ruto, who assumed office in September, is 55 years old meaning if the proposal was to see any light, he is going to rule for 20 more years.

Though many Kenyans are opposed to the move, Waititu supported the opinion by Salah saying it would have helped the late President Mwai Kibaki to continue ruling Kenyans and avoid Uhuru Kenyatta from taking over from him in 2013.

“Some people are condemning Fafi MP for giving an honest opinion. Imagine if there was NO term limit during Kibaki’s regime, Kenya could be like Singapore or Thailand. We could not have met the barbaric Uhuru regime,” Waititu said.

