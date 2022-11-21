Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, November 21, 2022 – Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria yesterday irked Kenyans with his tweet about the cost of living in Kenya.

Kuria said prices of basic commodities like edible oil and sugar have significantly dropped, thanks to the efforts of President William Ruto’s administration to lower the cost of living.

According to him, the cost of a 90-kg bag of maize has also dropped from Ksh5,600 to Ksh4,900.

“Edible oil from Ksh340 toKsh280 per kg, a decrease of 22%. We are heading somewhere,” Kuria said.

However, his claims were met with mixed reactions, with some Kenyans saying nothing has changed and that the CS is lying.

Others also blasted Kuria for taking credit where it is not due, saying if at there has been a price reduction, it is a result of normal market forces.

“Do you want to take credit on normal market forces as a government? What did you do to bring down the cost of maize as a government?” one Kenyan quipped.

“The price of cooking oil has shot up in the last two weeks from Ksh280 to Ksh310,” a concerned Kenyan responded to Kuria.

Kuria touched the nerves of maize growers who have recently been incensed by government plans to import maize to address the famine that has affected large parts of the country.

Kenyans urged the CS to consider purchasing maize from farmers, particularly those in the Rift Valley.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.