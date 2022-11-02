Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 02 November 2022 – Russian leader, Vladimir Putin has early stage Parkinson’s disease and pancreatic cancer, leaked spy documents have alleged in the latest unverified claim about the leader’s ill health.

Putin has been plagued with rumours about his illnesses for months and he has regularly appeared twitching and unsteady in public.

Claims have been circulating among opposition figures, fuelled by his unexplained absences and his shaky public appearances, that he is battling serious health problems but they have always been rubbished by the Kremlin.

Now emails from a Russian intelligence source appear to confirm the 70-year-old has been diagnosed with cancer and Parkinson’s, according to The Sun.

The leaked documents allegedly read: “I can confirm he has been diagnosed with early stage Parkinson’s disease, but it’s already progressing. This fact will be denied in every possible way and hidden.

“Putin is regularly stuffed with all kinds of heavy steroids and innovative painkilling injections to stop the spread of pancreatic cancer he was recently diagnosed with.

“It not only causes a lot of pain, Putin has a state of puffiness of the face and other side effects – including memory lapses.

“In his close circle, there are rumours that in addition to pancreatic cancer, which is gradually spreading, Putin also has prostate cancer.”

Putin was recently spotted with apparent track marks from IV treatment on the back of his hand.

Telegram channel General SVR has long been pushing the claims that Putin is suffering from cancer and Parkinson’s,

Ever since Putin ordered his military forces to invade Ukraine on February 24, rumours have been swirling about the state of his health.