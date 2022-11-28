Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 28, 2022 – Vihiga County government has commissioned a human waste plant that will produce cheap fertiliser for farmers in the western region.

Speaking on Sunday, Vihiga County director of water and sanitation James Odiero said fertiliser from human waste would be sold to farmers at between Sh 300 to Sh 500.

“Through this project, we will clean human waste from toilets and then process the sludge into fertiliser that will be sold to farmers for between Sh 300 and Sh 500 per bag,” Odiero stated.

The project’s construction started in 2020.

Vihiga governor Wilber Ottichilo said it would boost farming amid the high cost of inputs.

“This project will help clean our environment as it will take the waste of all manner and keep it. It will also end the culture of constructing toilets every time,” he said.

The facility will clean 50,000 cubic meters of waste daily.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.