Monday, November 14, 2022 – Last night, friends of actress Peggy Ovire threw her a bridal shower ahead of her wedding to actor Freddie Leonard, scheduled to take place this Saturday, November 19.

Peggy and Freddie who have been dating for years, made their affair public sometime in October.

Watch videos from the bridal shower below