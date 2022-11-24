Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, 24 November 2022 – A Nominated Member of County Assembly (MCA) from Nyandarua is being trolled online after she was captured in a viral video struggling to express herself in proper English during a county meeting.

The seemingly illiterate MCA, identified as Milka Muthoni, was delivering her speech during the county’s plenary sitting proceedings.

She struggled to pass her message in the Queen’s language and left Netizens wondering where she went to school.

“I say thank you Mr. Speaker Sir because you protect me in the whole country. I say thanks so much. I thanks the committee of house business to did a good job and also I support the appointment of Emmah Kibiru because she comes from my ward and the people of North Kinangop ward are very humbled because of nominations of Emmah. I thanks my area MCA Wambugu King’ori to give Emmah Kibiru blessings. I say thank you so much,” she said in the clip.

Although the speech was written, Ms. Muthoni had difficulties pronouncing fertiliser and subsidy with her incoherence dominating the speech.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.