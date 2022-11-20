Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Sunday, November 20, 2022 – Victor Osimhen has been named the ’emerging player of the year’ at the 2022 Globe Soccer Awards.

The 23-year-old Napoli superstar was given the prestigious award at the gala which was held at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai on Thursday night November 17.

“Congratulations to Victor Osimhen on winning the 2022 #GlobeSoccer Award for POWER HORSE EMERGING PLAYER OF THE YEAR” according to a statement from official Globe Soccer Awards Twitter official Twitter handle @Globe_Soccer

Osimhen defeated Barcelona’s Gavi and Federico Valverde of Real Madrid for the prize meant for the best young football talent in the world.

The other nominees that did not make it to the final were Hareb Abdullah, Julian Alvarez, Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Francisco Conceiçao, Ryan Gravenberch, Josko Gvardiol, Nuno Mendes, Ilaix Moriba, Jamal Musiala, Pedri, Bukaio Saka and Milan star Rafael Leao.

Osimhen has had a stunning start to the season which has seen him grab 10 goals in 14 appearances across all competitions.