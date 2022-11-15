Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, 15 November 2022 – Seasoned media personality, Catherine Kasavuli, has assured the public she is doing well as she battles cervical cancer.

Speaking from her hospital bed, the KBC prime-time news anchor thanked Kenyans of goodwill for showing her love during this trying moment and said she is getting ready for a second medical procedure.

“Thank you to everyone who has visited, donated their blood, sent prayers and to everyone who has been contributing financially…May God never leave you.

“I am a strong woman. I know I will fight this. I am currently getting ready for a 2nd phase procedure,” she wrote.

She also shared lessons she has learnt in recent months, emphasizing the importance of family.

She asked her followers to be prayerful and treasure their bodies.

“Your family is all you got at the end of the day, make peace with them, try to be in good books with them even if you feel otherwise.

“Always depend on your Higher Power, pray for as much as you can, at least while you have the strength,” she wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.