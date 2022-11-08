Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, November 8, 2022 – American RnB singer, Summer Walker, has confirmed that she and her baby daddy, LVRD Pharoh (who she’s referred to as “Larry”), have broken up barely a year after they got face tattoos.

Taking to her Instagram story to confirm the split, the ‘Ex For A Reason’ singer revealed that she has gone her separate ways from the rapper; she cited the reason as “there’s certain things I won’t tolerate.”

Walker who is currently pregnant with his child, and has another child with ex-London on da Track, also disclosed that she won’t be removing her face tattoo in honour of Larry as she still has “hella love for him.”

She wrote: “People been trying to be in my business bad lately,” she began. “Idk why y’all need updates on my life lol like go touch grass, but I’ve decided to be single.”

“It’s no hard feelings,” the 26-year-old explained. “Larry is an amazing father, there’s just certain things I won’t tolerate, but we’re super duper happy to have all our children and we just living life.

She continued: “He be at every swim class, every photoshoot, every doctor’s appointment, and every baby event.”

“And no, I ain’t removing my face tatt(oo). I still have hella love for him.”