Friday, November 25, 2022 – US President Joe Biden is so much vested in Kenya and would do anything to be in President William Ruto’s good books.

This was revealed by US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman who detailed why Biden is so much interested in Kenya more than Nigeria.

According to Whitman, the US is very much vested in Kenya because the country is far ahead of Nigeria due to the number of entrepreneurs in the country.

The diplomat added the US is keen to invest and establish strong ties with Kenya to guarantee economic growth and development.

According to Whitman, despite Nigeria having more venture capital, Kenya beats it in terms of percentage Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“Kenya is strategically positioned and is the leader of tech in east Africa and frankly I believe you could be the leader in the whole of Africa,” she stated.

Whitman further stated that the US is excited to work with the new government of President William Ruto and create more jobs for the youth aged 18-24.

She added that Kenya is advantaged by the existing big tech companies like Google and Microsoft as well as telecommunication giants.

On the ongoing drought, Whitman noted the US has generously offered help to the affected areas in the horn of Africa especially in Kenya adding, “We are doing everything possible to be of help.”

“We are very impressed by President Ruto who has made this a priority since he took over, he has been active in the distribution of food to the affected areas. We hope it rains,” she stated.

Additionally, she encouraged kids as young as those in lower primary to embrace tech due to the technological shift the world is experiencing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.