Tuesday, 29 November 2022 – More than a decade ago, Marya was one of the hottest Kenyan female singers.

Her pretty face, curvy figure, and mellow voice used to give Kenyan men sleepless nights.

She is best known for the hit song Chokoza she did with Avril.

Marya disappeared from the limelight after falling in love with a bouncer called Kevo, who once worked in Dubai before relocating to Kenya.

Kevo wrecked Marya’s life after he impregnated her and then dumped her when their son was 1 year old.

Marya has been struggling to raise her son single-handedly after her music career flopped.

She has no stable job and life seems to have taken a toll on her.

She was pictured at her son’s graduation and men could not help but notice that her beauty has faded away.

As they say, a lady’s beauty is like a flower that can wither at any time.

See the photos.

This is how she looked back in the days.

