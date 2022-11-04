Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 04 November 2022 – A man of Somali descent has gone viral after he was captured on camera urinating along the Nairobi Express Way.

He stopped his big car in the middle of traffic and went to relieve himself.

He then washed his ‘cassava’ with bottled water after he was done.

The decent-looking man was not aware that someone was recording him.

A Twitter user shared the embarrassing video and called out the man, telling him that the multi-million Expressway is not a urinal.

“NAIROBI is now officially a Stone-Age VILLAGE. Shame on YOU wherever you are in this big city. The expressway is NOT a URINAL,” the Twitter user wrote and shared the video.

Another Twitter user condemned the man in the viral clip saying “What the man was doing is shameful. Urine didn’t come as rain, it’s a process and had time to go to any mall or place along Mombasa road,”.

However, another Twitter user joined in the heated debate and defended the man, saying that he might be diabetic, “Nowadays with the runaway numbers of people with diabetes and blood pressure, when u see a person peeing on the roadside don’t blame them. Give them a benefit of the doubt! They could be diabetic and they cannot hold for long!

Watch the trending video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.