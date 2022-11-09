Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, November 9, 2022 – Kenyans are up in arms against the plan by UDA MPs to scrap the presidential term limit to allow William Ruto to rule beyond 2032.

In their protests, activists and Opposition leaders opposed the move by UDA MPs to change the presidential term limit, barely two months into office.

Reports alleged that the MPs wanted to remove the two-term limit and replace it with an age cap of 75 years, a motion that may see 55-year-old President William Ruto lead the nation for up to 20 years.

Led by activists and Azimio la Umoja lawmakers, Kenyans vowed to oppose any attempts that would see Ruto serve beyond the term limit stipulated in the Promulgated 2010 Constitution.

“When people show you their true colours, believe them. We shall resist the plans to remove term limits. Believe it or not, these dangerous plans will make Ruto a one-term president.”

‘Any attempt to change the constitution to make Ruto president for life will fail miserably,” Activist Boniface Mwangi stated while advocating against the plans.

On his part, the leader of the minority and Ugunja MP, Opiyo Wandayi, pledged to rally Azimio La Umoja allies to reject the bill should it be tabled in Parliament.

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed echoed Wandayi’s sentiments, warning that the move would flop even before reaching the August House.

“Kenya Kwanza is talking about many things, but once their mind settles, they will realise that they have work to do and stop all these monkey businesses they have been taking the country through in the last two months,” Junet stated.

His sentiments were also echoed by a section of Kenyans who called on the head of state to oppose the plans, reportedly orchestrated to block former Prime Minister Raila Odinga from the 2027 presidential race.

Plans to change the term limit were revealed by Fafi MP Salah Yakub, who stated that MPs were planning on drafting the changes in an amendment bill.

