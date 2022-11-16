Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 16, 2022 – Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetangula, is among a group of rogue senior government officials who are planning to fly to Qatar to watch the World Cup.

According to an impeccable source at Parliament, Wetangula will be accompanied by 15 Members of Parliament to watch the football Bonanza.

The trip will be fully funded by Kenyan taxpayers and they will be receiving millions of shillings in per diems for watching the World cup.

Suba South MP Caroli Omondi had publicly confirmed that he will be in the delegation to Qatar alongside Speaker Wetang’ula.

In 2018, a delegation of 20 MPs attended the World Cup in Russia, triggering a public uproar.

Upon their return, the lawmakers plagiarised sports websites to compile their report on their World Cup experience.

