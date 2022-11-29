Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 28 November 2022 – A lady’s performance at Babcock University’s Fresher’s Fair was stopped midway because authorities did not approve of the woman’s clothes.

A video shared online shows the performer singing on stage while her audience gave her their attention and even sang along.

Soon, a woman approaches her and tells the DJ to stop the music.

They then take her offstage and a bit of commotion is seen with the lady and other school staff surrounding her.

Students did not approve of the disruption and they are heard screaming “go away” at the staff.

“It doesn’t make sense,” another voice is heard saying.

According to students who shared the video online, the school did not approve of the performer’s outfit.

She wore a sleeveless top and baggy trousers for the performance.

Watch the video below.