Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, 16 November 2022 – Police have arrested three thugs suspected to be behind a spate of armed robberies along Thika Road.

The motorbike-riding thugs have been robbing Kenyans within the areas of KCA University, Thika Road.

An undercover cop shared photos of the suspected thugs, who were armed with crude weapons, and said they are lucky to be alive.

The arrest comes after Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki declared an all-out war on gangs of muggers and other violent crimes in Nairobi and a new police team deployed to the County.

He said the Government was aware of the public outcry following reported cases of insecurity and was determined to act decisively to rid Nairobi and other towns of criminal gangs.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.