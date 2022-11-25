Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 25 November 2022 – Former UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has been awarded by Ukraine for his contribution and support towards the country during its war with Russia.

Johnson has been awarded the title of the honorary citizen of Kyiv, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.

Klitschko posted on Telegram on Friday, November 25: “The Kyiv City Council approved a decision to award Boris Johnson, a great friend of Ukraine, the title of honorary citizen of Kyiv.

“Boris visited the Ukrainian capital several times – both in peacetime and in the most dramatic time of our struggle against the Russian aggressor.

“Johnson has done and, I am sure, will continue to do everything possible so that Great Britain and world leaders provide the necessary assistance to Ukraine. We thank you for your support! We are waiting for you in Kyiv again to present this honorable award!”

Mr Johnson was previously given the title of Doctor Honoris Causa by The Academic Council of the Ivan Franko National University of Lviv.