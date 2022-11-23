Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 23, 2022 – The Ukrainian government has donated 25,000 tonnes of wheat to the Kenyan government to help in fighting the current drought and famine.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua made the announcement on Tuesday after receiving the donation from Ukrainian Ambassador to Kenya, Andriy Pravednyk.

“Ukraine has donated 25,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Kenya that will be distributed to counties severely affected by the ongoing drought,” Gachagua said in a brief statement soon after the envoy paid him a courtesy call at his office.

The donation was pledged by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the G20 summit.

It’s part of the “Grain from Ukraine” humanitarian programme aimed at feeding at least five million people across the world by the summer of 2023.

“The initiative is significant as this year Ukraine commemorates the 90th anniversary of the genocidal Holodomor (famine) of 1932-33 imposed by the Soviet Union on millions of Ukrainian peasants,” a statement from the Ukraine Embassy said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.