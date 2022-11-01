Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, 01 November 2022 – UK rapper and son of a top boxing promoter, Perm, has been named as the second victim of a deadly gang “gun battle” in London.

Perm, the son of Dean Whyte, a close friend of the British boxing heavyweight Dillian Whyte, was gunned down by a shooter in Brixton last night following a two-vehicle pursuit. The Brixton tragedy also claimed the life of a delivering driver, Guilherme Messias Da Silva, who was riding his delivery scooter when he was struck by a vehicle containing the rapper.

According to the police, the drill star then jumped out of the vehicle and tried to outrun his gun-wielding pursuer, but was shot down by his killer – who then escaped the scene.

Today boxing manager Dean announced the news on Instagram today.

Taking to Instagram with an emotional post, Dean, who has become famous in his own right for helping to promote Dillian’s fights, wrote: ‘R.I.P my boy. Daddy loves u. Life has changed forever’.

The heavyweight boxer, 34, this morning also shared the Instagram story with his own, adding a number of broken heart emojis.

Dean is a well-known boxing manager and a close friend of British heavyweight Dillian Whyte. Dean and Dillian have often referred to each other as brothers, and they have also worked together on Dillian’s boxing career.

It comes after colleagues of Deliveroo driver Guilhereme today claimed Perm was just minutes away from finishing his shift when he was killed in Sunday’s gangland shooting in Brixton.

Friends said the delivery driver was dropping off his final takeaway of the evening when he was fatally injured during the attack in Brixton, south London, last night.

Guilherme is believed to have lived in the UK for the last two years, having moved from his hometown of Petrolina de Goias, near the Brazilian capital Brasilia.

The Met Police are yet to release officials details about the victims and no arrests have yet been made. The shooting took place on yet another weekend of sickening gun and knife violence in ‘Wild West’ London.

Last night emergency services, including firearms officers, London Ambulance Service, and London’s Air Ambulance rushed to Railton Road, a residential road in Brixton.

Police say they found two men, both aged in their 20s, were found injured. Despite the efforts of emergency services, the men were pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said: ‘At this early stage, detectives believe two cars were driving in the Railton Road area when one of the cars was in collision with a moped before further colliding with parked vehicles. The rider of the moped died as a result of his injuries.

‘A man from the car involved in the collision got out of the vehicle and was pursued by a male, armed with a firearm, from the second car. The fleeing male was shot and he died at the scene.

‘The gunman returned to his car and left the scene. Work continues to identify and inform next of kin and formal identification awaits.’

Today, a white forensic tents had been put up at the scene on Monday, where debris could be seen strewn across the road.